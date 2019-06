61-летняя Шэрон Стоун зажигательно станцевала на камеру в рубашке и ботфортах

This is my sister. Posted @withrepost • @thekellystone NO -Thank you @instacart - I love your service and normally your delivery staff are so lovely. Today the delivery person when asked to roll the cart with 4 cases of water inside, (because I’m on crutches), yelled At me and tipped the cart forward onto my leg. The worst part... no “I’m so sorry or can I help you .” She instead said “I’ll initial your order for you” and walked out the door while I stood in a pool of blood. Intentional? I’m not sure.

