Бывшая девушка Ди Каприо Тони Гаррн оконфузилась в Каннах

#Regram #RG @aljazeeraenglish: Fisherman Samwu Ndaye is a volunteer who every morning combs the beach of Ngor, a 400-year-old village on Africa's western most tip in the Senegalese capital #Dakar, to clean up the plastic waste that builds up there. Single-use plastic products of every kind litter the villages along Senegal's coastline along with other waste that gets washed up on the beach. 'If we don't clean it, no one will,' said Ndaye, who is one of a growing number of volunteers who dedicate their time to cleaning up what has rapidly become a modern scourge. The waters around Dakar are heavily polluted with plastic and 'more arrives each day,' according to the fisherman. The rapid growth of the West African country's population, especially in larger cities like Dakar, has led to a hike in the production of household waste. Photo by Nic Bothma/ @epaphotos

