Кира Найтли беременна вторым ребенком

Once again, I AM NOT KEIRA KNIGHTLEY. I make it pretty clear I am not Keira. I’m not verified, all captions with pictures of Keira are third person, in the bio it says- fan page. If you cannot comprehend that I AM NOT KEIRA, it is fully your fault for not paying attention to the page. So DO NOT leave me messages like this on my gofundme, obviously set up by me not keira. This is MY fanpage, I have ran this page for 6 years and built up the following count because I make an effort to post good content. That doesn’t mean I am posing as Keira, and I have every right to post the link of my go fund me account. DO NOT LEAVE HATEFUL OR IGNORANT MESSAGES. You sound foolish beings I am a 20 yr old girl running this account, I have for 6 years because of how much I love Keira. My cat broke his leg right before christmas, and had to get surgery where pins where places to try and hold the bone together so it can heal. I created a gofundme page so anyone who was able to help or kind enough to could donate. Though his surgery is done, I am still paying off the debt of it so I haven’t closed the gofundme yet. That does not excuse you to smear Keira’s name and say rude things.

927