В сети обсуждают фото располневшей Селены Гомес

Yesterday at the @hollywoodreporter Empowerment in Entertainment event, I had the honor to meet some of the brightest students who might never have imagined a career in Hollywood as they were given the opportunity to go to college and work with mentors in the industry. Thank you to the most courageous, brave, intellectual, strong, beautiful spirit that is Oprah for caring so much about empowering all walks of life but more importantly for being the action and not just standing behind the word. You DO it. Thank you for continually inspiring us to be kinder, greater and stretching all the boundaries for the better. “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required.”

