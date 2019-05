Кейт Хадсон похудела с помощью диеты, не отказывая себе в пирогах и сладком

Okay my friends, wanted to share! I’m a couple lbs from goal weight! I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie... except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move... I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat

