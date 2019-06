Адель после развода значительно убавила в весе и заметно похорошела

I saw Lauryn Hill in 1999 at Brixton Academy when I was 10 years old. Tonight I saw her play at the Hollywood Bowl. I’ve just turned 30! What a woman what a record, by far Miseducation is my favorite record of all time. Such an honest representation of love and life, I feel I can relate too but also I know theres elements and levels i never will be able to. Ms Lauryn Hill was on form in every way possible. Thank you for the record of a life time, thank you for your wisdom! Thank you for existing. Happy 20th x

949976